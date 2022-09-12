Onalaska School District starts webpage, plans info meetings on upcoming referendum

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of Onalaska is working on several fronts to get information regarding its upcoming two November referendum questions out to the voters.
The district said on Monday that it has a new webpage that provides details to those questions.
All are efforts to provide details on the two questions, one of which asks to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit for five years beginning with the 2023-34 school year while the other asks for $75 million for facility projects.
Those include renovating the middle school and what they say are the "highest-priority projects identified as design needs for the high school."
If approved, the first question, according to the district, wouldn't increase the tax levy from the 2021-22 rate.
Approval of the capital improvement projects would mean a $174 tax impact per year for every $100,000 of fair market value.
Besides the website, the district has four meetings planned to provide information and building tours at the middle and high school.
The schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Onalaska Middle School, 6:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Onalaska High School, 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Onalaska Middle School, 9:00 a.m.
- Saturday, October 15, 2022 - Onalaska High School, 9:00 a.m.
“Throughout this process, we have engaged our community into our financial and facility needs to find the best possible solutions for the future of Onalaska schools,” said Todd Antony, Superintendent, in a statement. “As we move forward, we are committed to continuing this high level of engagement and provide clear, accurate, and transparent information regarding these referendum questions. This webpage will serve as a hub for updates and answers to common questions as community members consider the proposed solutions on the ballot.”
The district also sent out postcards with the times, dates, and locations of community engagement sessions.
Voters make their choices on November 8.