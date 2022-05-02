Onalaska Schools task force recommends referendum for "most highly prioritized facility needs"

ONALASKA, WI (WXOW) Residents in the Onalaska School District will soon have a survey asking about facility needs.
Every few years, the District contracts with an architectural firm to study facilities. The most recent study occurred over the last year.
After reviewing the firm's analysis, the Onalaska School Board created a facilities study task force to make recommendations which members recently submitted.
Members of the task force wrote in their report, "the Board should pursue a referendum to address the most highly prioritized facility needs. The task force believes the board should pursue this work now."
They continued, "while we wish all requirements for the middle and high schools could be addressed, we realize that the community's willingness to support both may be limited."
"In this light, the task force believes the middle school, as a whole, should be addressed with a higher level of priority than the high school."
Among the concerns at the middle school are insufficient classroom space is not sufficient for the student population.
The building lacks windows according to task force recommendations, and the school has a poor heating, ventilation and cooling system.
The task force included in its report that the science classroom and equipment is outdated.
Once the survey is complete, the Board of Education will consider the results along with task force recommendations to help them decide whether to organize a referendum.
You can read the full report on the Onalaska School District website at www.onalaska.k12.wi.us.