Onalaska's Chick-fil-A restaurant set to open Sept. 8

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The wait is nearly over for local Chick-fil-A fans.
The new restaurant at 3015 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska is set to open next Thursday, September 8.
According to a statement from the owners, the restaurant's hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The restaurant said that as part of it's grand opening, they are "recognizing 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the community by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the restaurant to distribute to organizations fighting hunger across Wisconsin.
The new location plans to hire approximately 130 full and part-time team members to staff the restaurant. The company said that full-time positions can either work four 10-hour days or five 8-hour days. For those that want to apply, you can text "COWS" to 262-205-1331.