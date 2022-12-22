One dead in crash near Black River Falls

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3
to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing
drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in
southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has
increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a
Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions
and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in
open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota
and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending
on your location.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills
to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

One dead in crash near Black River Falls

  • Updated
  • 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A 79-year-old man from Rosendale is dead after failing to slow down heading towards a crash site at mile marker 115 near Black River Falls.

Crash

The crash occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

On Interstate 94, the State Patrol says a man driving a GMC Sierra failed to slow down while heading towards a separate crash.

The truck struck a vehicle in front of it before leaving the roadway and hitting a parked semi.

Troopers on scene attempted to save the man's life, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Identity of the man is being withheld until family is notified.

