One dead in crash near Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A 79-year-old man from Rosendale is dead after failing to slow down heading towards a crash site at mile marker 115 near Black River Falls.
The crash occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
On Interstate 94, the State Patrol says a man driving a GMC Sierra failed to slow down while heading towards a separate crash.
The truck struck a vehicle in front of it before leaving the roadway and hitting a parked semi.
Troopers on scene attempted to save the man's life, but he later succumbed to his injuries.
Identity of the man is being withheld until family is notified.