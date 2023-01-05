One dead, one in critical condition after crash in Monroe Co.

TOWNSHIP OF RIDGEVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead and another in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Wednesday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of State Highway 71 and County Highway T.
The driver of a small SUV lost control when it was hit by a truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The SUV driver died as a result of the crash and the passenger in the vehicle was injured. That passenger was transported to Gundersen in La Crosse, where they remain in critical condition. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.
No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.