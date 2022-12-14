One hospitalized in three-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF GALE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle involved in a three vehicle crash in Trempealeau County on Tuesday afternoon.
Just past 4 p.m., the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash on Highway 53 near Jim Johnson Lane in the Town of Gale.
According to their report, a Ford Focus and a Dodge Grand Caravan were headed northbound when the Ford slowed and stopped to make a left turn. The Grand Caravan hit the rear of the Ford. That vehicle was pushed into the oncoming lane where it was hit by a Volkswagen Tiguan traveling southbound.
The crash left the driver of the Ford Focus trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue crews had to extricate the driver before taking the driver to an area hospital with what the sheriff's office said were non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers were treated and released at the scene.
The names of the people involved were not released.