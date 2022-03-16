One injured in Tuesday night house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over 20 firefighters responded to a Tuesday night house fire on the north side.
Fire crews arrived just before 9:00 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the front of the home on 811 Caledonia St.
The firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze shortly after arrival. Two people were in the home at the time when the fire broke out.
They were able to make it out before crews arrived. One was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene and transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.