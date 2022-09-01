One lane of northbound South Ave. closed due to water main break

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A water main break leaves part of one lane of South Avenue closed while repairs are underway.
The right-hand northbound lane in the 1900 block by Gundersen Health System is closed due to the break. No intersections are involved in the street closure.
Crews from the city's Water Utility are working on repairs.
That portion of the street will remain closed until the work is finished, which is expected by September 8.
The city said that drivers can expect delays when driving through that area.
