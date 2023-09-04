One more day of sweaty weather before a cold front containing strong to severe storms moves through the Coulee Region

Happy Labor Day! For those that enjoy it, I hope you were able to enjoy the excessive heat that we have been having. For those looking for a bit more cooler weather, you are up next soon as a cold front that's expected to be here by tomorrow will give you less humidity but also storm chances.
Tonight is going to be a muggy one as temperatures only fall to the upper 70s. Tomorrow is another hot one in the mid 90s with storms possibly in the late afternoon and evening.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible around 5pm, but higher chances will start at 9pm.
From 9pm till midnight storms will be strong to severe.
After midnight, storms will be isolated with chances throughout the rest of Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Coulee Region under a risk for isolated severe storms for Tuesday night. The main risk is for strong winds and up to golf ball size hail.
By Wednesday and Thursday, humidity will die to much lower levels. Being outside will then be a lot more comfortable with just at or below temperatures.