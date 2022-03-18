One more meeting and La Crosse can start Beautifying

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Monday, March 21, the City of La Crosse Board of Public Works will meet to consider a resolution the Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is proposing.
The proposal centers around a program called Beautify La Crosse, and it will help La Crosse residents adopt a city public space to create a sustainable and beautiful landscape.
Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Leah Miller is hoping neighborhoods will take advantage of this opportunity to work together and improve their surroundings.
"We are really trying to invite citizens to take some action into their own hands," Miller said. "And be able to create a more aesthetically pleasing landscape."
Targeting public spaces like medians, boulevards and traffic circles, it gives neighborhoods a chance to enhance their natural beauty and make an environmentally sustainable impact.
One business that focuses on creating sustainable green spaces, Coulee Region Ecoscapes, has been advocating for programs like this for years.
"The mission is to take spaces that currently are either not that beautiful or require a lot of inputs to maintain," Coulee Region Ecoscapes Co-Owner Judson Steinback said. "Like fertilizers, herbicides, water, etcetera and to take those spaces and convert them into spaces that are ecologically productive, that are beautiful and also that are low maintenance."
This community initiative will be a joint effort to return the land to its natural state.
"So what we've done is created some resources," Miller explained. "As far as kind of making a list of some recommendations to groups or residents who want to be a part of this, so we looked at primarily native plants just because of their overall benefit to our environment."
Some project ideas create micro-prairie habitats and rain gardens, similar to an Ecoscapes' project at the Dahl Family YMCA.
"Typically speaking, these spaces would have like a matrix of grasses laid out and that would kind of provide a foundational architecture for the space," Steinback explained. "And then in between all of the grasses you would have different flowers. And you would design them in such a way that they would start to bloom in late April and May and then carry the bloom all the way through the end of the season up until October if possible."
The concept has been around for awhile, and if the resolution passes Monday, there will be many opportunities for anyone to take part.
"This is really something that the city has allowed for a very long time," Miller said. "We just haven't had a refined process."
Besides making public spaces look nicer, the program also addresses key environmental issues in the La Crosse area, like creating more habitats for pollinators.
"As many people are aware, we are going through a major extinction in terms of our insect populations," Steinback said. "And the insect populations really make up the base of all life in terms of the food chain. And so anything that can help beneficial insect populations is really high value."
Even if the measure doesn't pass on Monday, there still is a way to improve the environments of local neighborhoods, but it will be more restrictive.
For more information on the new initiative, visit the City's Parks Department website: Parks, Recreation, and Forestry