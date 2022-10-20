Online auction coming up for new International Owl Center facility

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - A new facility is in the planning stages for the International Owl Center in Houston.
This coming weekend, on October 22-23, they're holding an online auction to, in part, raise funds for the new facility.
The center's Executive Director Karla Bloem said that besides raising money for the new building, some of the money is going to support their sister owl festival in Nepal.
The auction is similar to ones the center has done in the past but with a few additional items. There are 49 pieces of original children's owl art from 19 different countries. In addition, people can also bid on experiences such as banding young Great Horned Owls in Seskatchewan, an owl encounter at the Scottish Owl Centre, and a blufflands cruise in a vintage 1951 MG roadster.
The online auction begins Saturday morning October 22 and closes at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
Click here beginning Saturday morning to bid.
You can also see the artwork and items available on the center's Facebook page.
Bloem said in a news release that the goal is to have designs for the new facility ready to unveil to the public at the International Festival of Owls in March 2023.