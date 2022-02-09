Operation Allies Welcome coming to an end next week

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Operation Allies Welcome will come to an end by the middle of next week. According to officials at Fort McCoy just under 1,000 Afghan evacuees remain at the military base.
On Wednesday, an Operation Allies Welcome coordinator said about 11,700 Afghan people have been resettled across 49 out of 50 states. The coordinator confirmed that around 800 evacuees will remain in Wisconsin, across six different cities.
Officials at Fort McCoy said they were pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of support from surrounding communities.
"I speak with the guests frequently and this last week as the last guests prepare to resettle, they have just really been thanking us," Deputy Federal Coordinator for the Operation Eva Rupp said. "They've been thanking the military, thanking the communities, and all of the volunteers that have been here. They are just really grateful to start their lives in the United States."
Community support resulted in two 6,000 sq. ft. warehouses filled with unused, donated supplies. As we have reported, those supplies are being used by local organizations like the Family and Children's Center and WAFER.
Rupp said many of the buildings that housed evacuees are already being used for military training purposes again.