Outdoor workers brave sub-zero temperatures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Life goes on even with subzero temperatures.
While many of us are working inside, some people are working outside, including employees at Harter's in La Crosse.
"Some of the guys are out there with five layers on top and probably three on the bottom. You keep your head covered, you keep your hands covered," said Harter's Sales and Customer Service Account Manager Jeff Holmquist.
"We plug in the garbage trucks at night and we will sometimes put preventative measures over the radiators to help them stay warmer throughout the day, so they aren’t getting as much air flow in there," said Green Circle Recycling Maintenance and Special Projects Supervisor Zachariah Harter.
Postal workers are also braving the bitter cold.
"We like to have enough hand warmers on hand for all the staff that are going out in the field. We also have toe warmers as well for the boots. For the employees, we also have ice creepers that we supply to them to make sure they are safe walking on untreated areas," said La Crosse Post Office Postmaster Jaime Muller.
"You just have to make sure you have the right amount of clothes. You have to check the forecast for the next day to make sure that you are bringing enough clothes to be prepared for the weather," said La Crosse Post Office Mail Carrier Jon Schouten.
Like employees at Harter’s, Schouten prefers the cold over the heat.
"You can put enough clothes on to stay warm, but you can’t always take enough clothes off to keep cool," Schouten said.