...DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Frigid air temperatures falling to 15 below to 25 below zero and
slowly increasing southerly winds early Wednesday will result in
dangerous wind chills as low as 40 below zero overnight into
Wednesday morning across portions of southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. Where winds remain lighter across western and
central Wisconsin, wind chills will fall to 20 below to 35 below
zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Outdoor workers brave sub-zero temperatures

Outside Workers Brave The Cold

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Life goes on even with subzero temperatures.

While many of us are working inside, some people are working outside, including employees at Harter's in La Crosse.

"Some of the guys are out there with five layers on top and probably three on the bottom. You keep your head covered, you keep your hands covered," said Harter's Sales and Customer Service Account Manager Jeff Holmquist.

"We plug in the garbage trucks at night and we will sometimes put preventative measures over the radiators to help them stay warmer throughout the day, so they aren’t getting as much air flow in there," said Green Circle Recycling Maintenance and Special Projects Supervisor Zachariah Harter.

Postal workers are also braving the bitter cold.

"We like to have enough hand warmers on hand for all the staff that are going out in the field. We also have toe warmers as well for the boots. For the employees, we also have ice creepers that we supply to them to make sure they are safe walking on untreated areas," said La Crosse Post Office Postmaster Jaime Muller. 

"You just have to make sure you have the right amount of clothes. You have to check the forecast for the next day to make sure that you are bringing enough clothes to be prepared for the weather," said La Crosse Post Office Mail Carrier Jon Schouten.

Like employees at Harter’s, Schouten prefers the cold over the heat.

"You can put enough clothes on to stay warm, but you can’t always take enough clothes off to keep cool," Schouten said. 