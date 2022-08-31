Overdose deaths, a problem for the whole community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The last day of August is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day, which is a global campaign to end overdose.
Overdose deaths are on the rise and so far in La Crosse County in 2022 there have been 26 overdose related deaths. That's compared to 33 total last year.
Sandy Brekke, a Senior Consultant for Gundersen Health System's Office of Population Health, said that the occasion is an opportunity to address the whole issue of overdose and its impact.
"It's really a day to educate and talk about prevention, how do we save lives," Brekke explained. "But it's also a day without stigma to honor those whose lives have been lost and also support families and friends of people. It's a rare family who's not been impacted by addiction in some way."
Brekke said some overdose deaths are caused by illicit street drugs being laced with unknown quantities of fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin.
To help combat that hazard, the La Crosse area has some harm reduction services that provide access to Narcan (naloxone), an emergency opioid overdose reversal medication.
According to Brekke, everyone should be educated on how to use Narcan and be prepared to do so.
"Narcan is available without prescription," Brekke said. "I know a lot of people who carry it and I know a lot of people who that have had to use it. It's not just the people who are struggling with addiction. It's the entire community working on saving lives of people."
Brekke added that in overdose situations breathing typically stops. If Narcan isn't available, she recommends people call 9-11 immediately and begin rescue breathing until help arrives.
Continue reading about WXOW's coverage of International Overdose Awareness Day.
