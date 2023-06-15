Packing a Punch: Aquinas Soccer Coach draws inspiration from sister's boxing career

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Becoming a world champion takes more than just skill.
It takes a strong support system, even if part of that support is coming from thousands of miles away.
Aquinas Girls Head Soccer Coach Damian Meza helps provide that to his sister in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Argentinian native just wrapped up his fifth year at the helm for the soccer team.
"Everything we train for, it’s soccer related to be professionals and to be with that work ethic for training and everything else to be a professional soccer player," said Meza.
He and his sister Jennifer were both born and raised in Argentina. Meza's talents on the soccer field would relocate his family to Buenos Aires, so he could play soccer for River Plate Academy.
Years would pass and Meza would meet another love in his life next to soccer. Eventually, he and his wife, Sarah, would come to the Coulee Region.
"My wife is from here from this area so basically, we move back in 2014," said Meza. "We were living in Argentina but prior to that she was teaching overseas."
While Damian continues his passions in La Crosse, when he comes home, he’s also supporting another passion which is his sister’s Jennifer's boxing.
"We’ve seen her fight since she was just an amateur. She won two titles in three years in Argentina as an amateur boxer and that was amazing for the start of her career. It took around ten years to get where she is now.”
Jennifer, or as she known by her nickname 'La Hormiga' which translates to "The Ant", is now a professional boxer and the World Boxing Association Fedlatin 105 lbs. champion.
She’s currently in the hunt for a world title belt.
“My relationship with my sister is really close," said Meza. "We talk every day. We share everything that we do even if we’re thousands of miles apart. We’ve been really close since she was born.”
That support continues over What’s App calls weekly with his younger sister.
Jennifer embraces that support and the small fan club she’s built in Western Wisconsin, thanks to Damian.
“I know that he is my number one fan," said Jennifer. "Whatever I need, he will be there for me. I know that he will be posting [on social media] everywhere to promote that since I started.”
Like any friend or family member, watching fights can be nerve-racking for Damian due to the intensity and physicality of the sport. The harder part is not always being there in boxing and in life.
"As an ex-high-performance athlete, I understand the ups and lows and what it requires to be in that world. It’s the same thing my sister is going through. My mom’s death eight years ago, that was a point where everything was even harder for us, for both of us, me being here, my sister being there. But we had to keep going and not being there when she most needed was the most challenging part of this."
While Damian does his best to be in her corner, he takes the strength that he sees in his sister and works to disperse that wisdom to others here in La Crosse.
“That’s why I coach girls because of the relationship I have with my sister," said Meza. "It reminds me of the relationship I have with the girls, encouraging them to do different stuff, try, and don’t ever give up.”
Don’t ever give up and practice, the one-two punch you’ll find in the Meza family.
Damian hopes to help Jennifer shine on the world stage worlds apart.
Meza has never seen his sister fight professionally in person. He hopes to do so soon.