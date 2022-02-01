Pandemic brings obstacles along path to addiction recovery

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - While alcohol and marijuana remain the top two substances of abuse in Wisconsin, opiates have become the most deadly.
Having highly potent drugs available is resulting in more overdoses according to the Monroe County Department of Human Services.
"Many of the first responders that I speak to and work with," Clinical Substance Abuse Counselor Emily Nolte said, "They will report they're administering more than two, three, five doses of NARCAN (Naloxone) before they get a response from people."
In cities and rural communities alike, lockdowns during the pandemic exacerbated the problems of drug use. Quarantining during it's peak also prevented a means to get help.
"In recovery we encourage a lot of healthy support systems and they really weren't able to do that," Intoxicated Driver Program Coordinator Lori Svendsen said. "So the patients themselves talk about how difficult isolation was."
Recovery groups like Sober Eyes in Tomah lost many members during the height of the pandemic. But organizers are staying positive because they know that even if people are struggling with addiction, there's hope for long-lasting sobriety.
"There's a lot of people who say 'Why NARCAN? Why are we NARCAN'ing people five, six times?'," Sober Eyes President Devon Brenson said. "Cory is a perfect example. If he wouldn't have been NARCAN'ed all them times, he wouldn't be here today."
Devon referred to fellow founding member Cory Goetzka, a success story who's road to recovery is ongoing.
Cory, who is 4 1/2 years sober after spending a part of his life in and out of jail, is grateful for having the positive support of the Sober Eyes community along his journey of recovery.
"I thought I was gonna die from drugs and now here I am," Goetzka said. "I got my license. I got my teeth fixed. I'm exercising. I got my kids back. I got my own place. I got a good relationship with a girl, and we got another kid on the way. Doing stuff like that it just means so much more to us. We learn from each other's little achievements."
A large part of Sober Eyes methodology is rooted in peer support. Meetings revolve around sharing successes and setbacks of any type of addiction in a positive environment without judgement.
Group mentor Robert Sutton said success depends on each person being accountable to themselves by acknowledging their personal progress, good or bad.
Sober Eyes focuses on making sobriety "Cool" by being proud of being sober along with setting the example for each other to be inspired to be better versions of themselves.
For more information on recovery groups in Monroe County, contact the Department of Human Services.
Sober Eyes meets Thursdays and Sundays. Visit their website for time and location here: Sober Eyes