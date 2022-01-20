Park Board denies request to change name of Veterans Freedom Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Louis Ferris, a north La Crosse resident and Korean War Veteran spent decades of his life advocating for those who served their country.
Ferris passed away in December but at Thursday's Parks Board meeting, a discussion on whether or not to rename Veterans Freedom Park in his honor prompted some debate.
La Crosse County Board Supervisor Andrea Richmond proposed the name change citing that Ferris worked 40 years for Veterans causes and deserved the recognition.
"There's a lot of people that were in support of this but unfortunately they weren't here tonight but it was a great discussion. I am disappointed that it was denied but going forward I think we need to come up with another idea of what we can do to honor that wonderful man that had a passion the good deeds that he did."
Stan Roellich is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Marine Corp. knew Ferris well. He says he is relieved that the board voted against the name change because he Ferris would have wanted it that way.
"I think it's something Louie would approve of. Louie was a selfless individual and he's not gonna change now. I mean he would not want his name above the veterans he worked so hard for all his life. He'd be very much in favor of what happened tonight. He'd be livid if they put his name on front of it. I'm sure he would be," said Roellich.
Richmond presented letters of support from Congressman Ron Kind and La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds but among the letters of opposition, one from Ferris' family member suggesting other ways to honor him.
One board member suggested changing the name of the street the park is on, Boathouse Drive to Louis Ferris Drive. Richmond says the full common council can still consider other ways to honor Ferris.
Ferris was instrumental in getting to keep UW-La Crosse to keep the all-encompassing word Veterans in the name of their sports complex.