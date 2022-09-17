Party in the Park Shakespeare style

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department hosted a Party in the Park at Myrick Park Saturday.
Inviting Theatre From the Ground, an interactive acting group based in Holmen, the theme of the party was Shakespeare's Midsummer Nights Dream.
A free family-friendly event, festivities began at 11 a.m. with crafts where kids could experience what it would be like to be a forest fairy by creating their own fairy wings, jester hat and mini bow and arrows.
Wandering performers dressed in character intermingled with party participants before an interactive Shakespeare From The Ground performance of Midsummer Nights Dream began at 1 p.m. on the park's stage.
Chuck Charbeneau, Artistic Director for Theatre From The Ground (TFTG), said the way William Shakespeare's plays were performed in the Elizabethan era actors needed to submerse themselves into a role.
"Shakespeare is not written art," Charbeneau explained. " Shakespeare is a performed art. And so it's theatre, it's accessible and it's active. That's one of the reasons why I so enjoy it."
Up next for the theatre company is Shakespeare's Hamlet, which is forecasted for October-November 2022.
Always looking for new members, casting information for TFTG can be found on its website here: Theatre From The Ground