Peach season is ripening in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For fresh fruit lovers, the summer season is when the freshest fruit becomes available, including ripe and juicy peaches.
Traveling along Lang Drive in North La Crosse, drivers might notice a farm stand selling fresh peaches.
That stand is run by a family of farmers from Viroqua and for the past twelve years peaches have been the number one product.
Eat Fresh Preaches, LLC sells fresh peaches that come from South Carolina by the half bushel, a peck box, a four-quart bag or even one by one.
Getting shipments weekly, the stand is able to offer shoppers peaches within days of ripening.
And once purchased, Mercy Kauffman has a tip for getting the best peach experience.
"The refrigerator temperature is really bad for peaches before they're fully ripe," Kauffman advised. "So you just set them out on a counter, kitchen table and after they're fully ripe they can go in the refrigerator and they'll last for several days up to a week at that point."
For Eat Fresh Peaches, the peach season is a little shorter this year due to issues in the growing season of southeast U.S.A.
"So normally the season is like from the middle of June to middle of August," Mercy explained. "This year we weren't able to get them until the middle of July. So yeah, it's normally a two, two and half month window."
Delaying the start of peach season doesn't mean the window will go past mid-August. Kauffman said it's going to end like it normally does.
Prices of peaches go up every year, but the prices this year have increased more than usual as growers are passing along inflation-driven crop input and fuel costs to the consumer.
Mercy said her father, Chuck Kaufman, is doing the best he can to keep those added costs down so Coulee Region communities can still enjoy a fresh peach without hurting the wallet.
Besides the North La Crosse location, Kauffman said Eat Fresh Peaches can also be found at Tractor Supply in Viroqua.
Their peaches are usually available for purchase Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but Mercy says those times are subject to change.
Mercy recommended peach lovers should follow them on Facebook because sometimes they run out of peaches before 6 p.m. or before the end of the week.