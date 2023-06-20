Peak Alert issued by MiEnergy for SE MN and NE IA customers

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - MiEnergy Cooperative is asking its customers to conserve energy on Tuesday afternoon.
They've issued a Peak Alert from between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the high demand for energy on the regional grid.
A release from MiEnergy said that they're expecting high demand for energy today.
The cooperative said that "Members can keep electricity rates stable and affordable by shifting electricity use to 6 p.m. or later today."
The cooperative serves nearly 19,000 members in northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Their coverage area includes most of Fillmore, Houston, and Winona Counties in Minnesota and Chickasaw, Howard, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.