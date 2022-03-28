Peterson talks bid for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The race for La Crosse County Sheriff is heating up with three candidates in the running.
Those being John Siegel, Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson, the later of which sharing his thoughts at a news conference Monday afternoon at the La Crosse County Courthouse.
While stating his experience in law enforcement, he addressed issues such as drug use and mental health and feels that tackling these topics is a group effort and keeping the community trust in tact is crucial.
"It's law enforcement taking a step towards community in the groups and hopefully a step towards us is met as well," Peterson said. "It's a lot of educational pieces to make sure people in the community know why law enforcement does what we do, why we train, how we do it and how we do our job."
Peterson and the other two candidates are looking to replace Sheriff Jeff Wolf who said earlier this month that he wouldn't be seeking another term in office.
The primary for sheriff is in August, with the general election set for November.