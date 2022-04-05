Petition to keep SROs in La Crosse Schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four Central High School students feel strongly about their stance to keep three student resource officers (SROs) in the district that they petitioned the school board Monday evening.
The La Crosse School Board had previously decided to reduce that number of SROs to two.
Adam Manka, Jack Murphy, Mason Muth and Kaden Young spoke for five minutes each to the board about their personal reasons why as well as statistics that show that the work of SROs can help keep students safe and prevent potential conflict.
"I feel going directly to the school board, I feel like, is the most direct way to get our word out there," Murphy said. "Get the word out to the district that we need to keep SROs. Some reasons we feel we need to keep SROs, we believe they are more than just officers. They are in the schools as humans as well. We've had three threats this year, so I just feel like we need to keep them."
Monday was a culmination of weeks of preparation for the students, but they say it will not stop after their meeting with the school board.
"One of the biggest reasons why we came here ourselves is that parents aren't exactly able to see what goes on in our schools," Manka said. "They're not able to see the pictures of the bathrooms being walled off and the toilets being removed because of vandalism. They're not able to see what exactly is going on in our school. We want to bring attention to the parents, especially since this petition is mostly towards La Crosse Central and after this we're probably going to bring it over towards the community itself and before the entire city."
The board did not take any votes or actions regarding SROs, nor did they ask any questions to the four students. They did ask two National Honor Society students from Logan High School multiple questions on an unrelated topic who spoke moments after their Central counterparts. Despite this, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said they do factor in student voices when making decisions, as is district policy.
"We've seen a variety of students come to the school board this year to advocate for issues that are important for them," Engle said. "We appreciate every student who chooses to do that and encourage them to use their voice and speak out on issues that they care about. It's a part of our results policies and how we monitor our success. So these students and others who come to the school board to speak, we greatly appreciate what they are doing to advocate for themselves and what they believe in."
News 19 reached out to board president Juan Jiménez for additional comment and he added the following:
"It is always good to see our students drawing attention to an issue they feel passionate about, and we thank Adam, Jack, Kaden, and Mason for sharing their views during the public comments portion of our board meeting yesterday. Our school district values involved citizenship, and promoting student voice is a component of our district’s strategic plan for educational equity. Students putting into action what they learn in school shows the positive impact our educational colleagues have on them. Political action by students, like gathering signatures on a petition or speaking at a school board meeting, is an indication that our school district is developing active citizens in our community."
The students previously gathered 300 signatures in support of their cause and were applauded for their efforts by some in attendance Monday evening.