Pigeon Falls man dies in motorcycle crash near Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A motorcycle crash near Tomah Saturday morning leaves a Pigeon Falls man dead and his female passenger with life-threatening injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement that the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
When a trooper arrived, the statement said the passenger still had a pulse and that CPR was underway on the driver. The 67-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after EMS arrived.
Despite life-saving efforts, the 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state patrol said their investigation showed that the motorcycle swerved to avoid a vehicle that moved into their lane and impacted another vehicle which caused them to lose control.
The names of the driver and passenger weren't released pending notification of relatives.
