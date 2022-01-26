Plans for development and name of former Kmart site revealed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Copper Rocks is the name of a new mixed retail housing and green space project set for the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road.
It's been occupied by a retail building that housed a Kmart for about 60 years but as we learned this week, that building will soon come down.
The development company -- Three-Sixty Real Estate revealing the new development's name tonight after previous public input meetings.
Three Sixty owner Marvin Wanders said they wanted the name to be different but still honor the beauty of the area.
He said the Copper Rocks name signifies the image you see when the sun hits the bluffs at just the right time of day.
Some area residents and business owners at the meeting say they are pleased with the plans which include outdoor seating, a kids play area, and an open lay out that some say connects the current neighborhood.
Mark Solyst is pleased with the design.
"I live in the neighborhood so I can see myself coming over here in the morning and getting a cookie and sitting outside, maybe doing some people watching and maybe my neighbors would come and sit down and we can talk. I'm retired now. It could be a very enjoyable community center for this particular neighborhood," said Solyst.
Mary Jo Wilbur started RootinCrown, an area consignment shop with a way for the shopper to donate part of their bill to a local charity of their choice.
"I was really just in the dark. I didn't know what to expect about it. I think it's a great development plan for the community. I think it's great. I'm not sure if it's going to be something to work for us. but we're gonna sit down and talk about it and see if the square footage will work for us that they are going to be presenting for retail," said Wilbur.
Those in attendance were able to vote on the Copper Rocks logo they liked best.
Three Sixty plans to start construction this spring.