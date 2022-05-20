Playwright visits Tomah Area Community Theater

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - For 47 seasons Tomah Area Community Theatre has been entertaining people around the area, but until now they haven't had one of the playwrights see their productions.
Tomah's currently performing a comedy called "Marrying Walt", written by James Danek, who came up from St. Louis to see the performance.
For cast members like Bridget Owens, who plays "Mary", it's a treat meeting the author whose words they're bringing to life.
"He really brings in some great characters so you really get the whole, the emotions," Owens explained. "The funny 'Oh my goodness' and 'Ooh I've heard that from my wife' and then 'Oh yeah, my kids talk to me that way' and then you have the touching ending."
Bridget was glad to hear that Jim Danek enjoyed the performance he saw.
"If I'm going to see one of these productions," Danek said. "It's to completely and totally, emotionally divorce myself from whatever's happening on stage. And I will admit, I've seen some bloody god-awful productions of this script. Thank God Tomah did a great job, they really did, I'm very pleased."
Danek added that this production of his play really captured the essence of what he hand in mind when he wrote it, but he was also impressed with the theatre.
"People in Tomah have to realize what a jewel they have here with A.C.T.," Danek proclaimed. "Because this space and the amount of space that has been created here, would be the envy of most of the community theaters in St. Louis. Space is such a big problem for all theaters."
"Marrying Walt" has had a successful run the past two weeks with each show having a packed audience. The last performance is Sunday's matinee, which is already sold out.