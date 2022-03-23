 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police and Fire Commission select new Interim Fire Chief

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Police and Fire Commission held a meeting at the La Crosse City Hall Wednesday morning to appoint a new Interim Fire Chief.

station 1

Current Fire Chief Ken Gilliam put in his resignation earlier this month with his last day on the job on April 15.

Gilliam told the commission he's taken on a position at a fire department in Arizona and that while his departure from La Crosse is bittersweet, he'll offer his guidance whenever it is needed.

fire-31

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam

"If the next fire chief that you ultimately select would like I can be there to help shepherd a lot of the great projects we've currently got going along," Gilliam continued. "It's been an honor serving all of you and the city of La Crosse and all of the surrounding communities."

With Gilliam's departure from La Crosse, the Police and Fire Commission has appointed current Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Murphy as the Interim Fire Chief starting April 16.

Fire Gear

Chairman of the Police and Fire Commission Doug Happel stated that there has been a surplus of new firemen and that they are looking for the best to provide strong leadership to many of the newcomers along with the daily tasks as chief. 

"We want someone that can bring it all together. The chief reports day-to-day with the mayor, has to report to the council on budget and has to report to the commission on any disciplinary or hiring activities. So it is a big time job," Happel said.

Happel said that they are hoping to get a permanent chief by June.

