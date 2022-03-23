Police and Fire Commission select new Interim Fire Chief

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Police and Fire Commission held a meeting at the La Crosse City Hall Wednesday morning to appoint a new Interim Fire Chief.
Current Fire Chief Ken Gilliam put in his resignation earlier this month with his last day on the job on April 15.
Gilliam told the commission he's taken on a position at a fire department in Arizona and that while his departure from La Crosse is bittersweet, he'll offer his guidance whenever it is needed.
"If the next fire chief that you ultimately select would like I can be there to help shepherd a lot of the great projects we've currently got going along," Gilliam continued. "It's been an honor serving all of you and the city of La Crosse and all of the surrounding communities."
With Gilliam's departure from La Crosse, the Police and Fire Commission has appointed current Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Murphy as the Interim Fire Chief starting April 16.
Chairman of the Police and Fire Commission Doug Happel stated that there has been a surplus of new firemen and that they are looking for the best to provide strong leadership to many of the newcomers along with the daily tasks as chief.
"We want someone that can bring it all together. The chief reports day-to-day with the mayor, has to report to the council on budget and has to report to the commission on any disciplinary or hiring activities. So it is a big time job," Happel said.
Happel said that they are hoping to get a permanent chief by June.