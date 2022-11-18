Police lay out routes to get to this year's Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With only a week to go before the official opening, La Crosse Police are providing new routes to for people wanting to see the Rotary Lights.
The majority of visitors to the Rotary Lights in Riverside Park drive through the display. In the past, traffic would back up as far as Copeland Avenue on busy nights.
For 2022, the police are trying different routes to better handle the traffic. This year Front Street will lead visitors into the park entrance.
The department provided three maps for those coming from different directions to the park.
The route if visitors are coming from the Southside of La Crosse: Travel northbound on 4th St. (Hwy. 14/61) to Division St. Turn left (westbound) onto Division St., then turn right (northbound) onto Front St. Continue on Front St. to the park entrance.
For those coming from the Northside of La Crosse: Travel southbound on 3rd St. (Hwy. 14/61) to Division St. Turn right (westbound) on Division St., then turn right (northbound) onto Front St. Continue on Front St. to the park entrance.
For visitors coming from Minnesota: Travel across the bridge eastbound on Cameron Ave. (Hwy. 14/61), turn right (southbound) on 3rd St South (Hwy. 14/61). Then turn right (westbound) on Division St. and turn right (northbound) on Front St. Continue on Front St. to the park entrance.
Drivers should also be aware that some streets around the park will be blocked off in order to control traffic at the display of more than three million lights.
The Rotary Lights officially open for the 28th season on November 25 and runs through December 31.