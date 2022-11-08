Polls are now open in Wisconsin and Minnesota

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It is now officially Election Day in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. for voters in both states as they decide local, state, federal contests, and referendums. They include races for governor and congressional representatives in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, state legislators, and a US Senate contest in Wisconsin. There are also a number of school district and local referendums on the ballot as well.
Voters have until 8 p.m. to make their choices in person at their designated polling location.
In Wisconsin, voters needing to find their polling place can do so at My Vote Wisconsin.
In Minnesota, voters looking for that information can get it through the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Both of those websites also offer information on what is required for identification for voting, access, and the requirements if you need to register before voting in today's elections.
MORE INFORMATION
Wisconsin Voter Helpline: 608-285-2141
Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline: 1-844-347-8683
Minnesota Voter Helpline: 1-877-600-8683 or contact your county election office
