Popcorn Tavern owner admits to sending racist texts to employees

LA CROSSE (WXOW) -- A well-known La Crosse bar and music venue is facing backlash from the community after a series of racist and discriminatory text messages, between the bar's owner and employees, were circulated on social media.
Screengrabs of the text thread were posted on Facebook Wednesday morning by a former employee of the Popcorn Tavern.
In the group text, Owner Dan Parisey, manager Ben Tremain and the employee, who has since quit, discussed an interview candidate who is black.
According to the screengrabs, Parisey said in part, "How many times do I have to tell you guys we don't hire colords(sic)???"
Later in the conversation, Parisey continued, "Here's the thing about these n(racial slur) and Jews… As long as they're not black or Jewish… No way we're turning into a black bar."
According to a post made Wednesday night on the tavern's Facebook page, Parisey resigned from the business.
"His words (in) no way reflect the feelings of our establishment or space. The Popcorn Tavern embraces diversity within our community. We completely understand these heinous words are despicable," the post said.
The tavern also referred to health issues in an apparent attempt to shed light on Parisey's comments, saying, "Due to multiple brain injuries Dan Parisey continues to deteriorate in his ability to properly think and filter his words, and does have a direct impact on his cognitive function daily."
In a now-deleted Facebook post by the Popcorn Tavern, Parisey responded directly to the backlash.
"I'm not, never have been, never will be racist. I apologize for my stupid comments but both other parties know I joke about that (expletive) which I now understand is very inappropriate," he wrote in part.
The former employee, Ashley Olson, said in the Facebook post that released the text messages, "I am personally ashamed of my own ignorance but instead of ignoring my own actions to 'save face' I have been learning and teaching myself to have the confidence to do the right thing."
On Friday, News 19 spoke with Olson regarding the released text messages and her decision to leave the business and come forward:
"This little message I put on Facebook is not even a little bit close to the stuff I had to deal with, and stomach, to pay my rent," says Olson.
On June 10, 2022, Olson quit as General Manager at the Popcorn Tavern after working there since September 2021. Since beginning work at the Popcorn Tavern, Olson said she experienced racism, nepotism, harassments and unethical behavior.
Prior to employment at the tavern, Olson and Parisey worked together at an arcade in La Crosse. Olson says she supervised Parisey and he did not exhibit similar behavior until working together at the Popcorn Tavern. In regard to his health condition, Olson says she knew, but "everyone knew".
Olson's decision to come forward with the group text messages came in response to rumors about why she left. She clarified that she had no intent to go after Parisey or the Popcorn Tavern, but wanted to address issues in the service industry.
"Everyone has their own horror stories in the service industry, I just decided to go public with this one."
As of Friday morning, at least four musical acts and a karaoke vendor who were scheduled to appear at the tavern had canceled their events, and community members were discussing a potential demonstration at the tavern.
News 19 reached out to the Popcorn Tavern via phone and email for comment and have not heard back.