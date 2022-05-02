 Skip to main content
Portion of 7th St. by Green Island Ice Arena closing for culvert work

Road construction sign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A portion of 7th Street near Green Island Ice Arena is closing for constuction work. 

Superintendent of Streets Mike La Fleur said starting May 3 at 6 a.m., crews are starting a reconstruction project on the street from Cook St. to the culvert. 

Cook street.jpg

He recommends that since there may be times when the Cook St. intersection is blocked that drivers use Norplex Drive to access Miller St. 

He said the temporary, intermittent closure is in effect until completion of the work. A completion date wasn't given. 

