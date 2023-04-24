Portion of Highway 35 closed in Buffalo County from flooding

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - Another road is closed to traffic from floodwaters-this one in Buffalo County.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that Highway 35 between Alma and Fountain City is shut down.
The closure is from Wisconsin Highway 37 in Alma to just south of Fountain City.
The DOT said that crews from both Buffalo and Trempealeau counties are setting up a detour around the affected road.
South of Fountain City, the DOT release said, Wisconsin Highway 54 from the WI/MN border east to the intersection of Highway 35 will remain open as will Wisconsin 35/54 from Wisconsin 54 to the east.
The closure is in effect until the water recedes.