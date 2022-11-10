Portion of South Avenue closed for the weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The portion of South Avenue under reconstruction by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closed beginning Friday evening through the weekend due to scheduled work below the street.
The DOT said that beginning Friday evening around 9 p.m., the road is closed from Green Bay Street to Ward Avenue.
Crews are continuing to install sanitary sewers along that portion of the street during that time.
The street is expected to reopen to traffic on Monday morning.
While the DOT said that access to homes and businesses is still possible, they recommend using Jackson Street and Losey Blvd. as detours to get around the construction area.