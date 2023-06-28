‘Presumed human remains’ from the Titan submersible wreck will be analyzed as investigators try to unravel how the disaster unfolded

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon Thursday, June 29th. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed. At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov