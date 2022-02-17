Public input sought on future of KId's Coulee Playground in Myrick Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department plans a public input session about the Kid's Coulee Playground in Myrick Park.
The community input session is scheduled for Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center to gather opinions about what to do to update the playground.
A virtual link, https://call.lifesizecloud.com/10392278, is also available for those unable to attend the meeting.
The Kid's Coulee Playground was built in the late 1990s by over 3,700 volunteers.
"We really want to maintain that community feel," Parks, Recreation, Building and Ground Manager Dan Trussoni said. "The first phase is going to be kind of refurbishing what's there."
Phase one would include maintenance of the playground such as getting rid of rotting wood and then incorporating what the community wants and wishes for the park in the later phases.
"We want to maintain what we do have," Trussoni said. "Its important that with it being a regional draw for nearly 30 years, that we find out what it is the community wants - what it is that the park goers and user want."
Trussoni hopes that local businesses and community members will rally to fundraise and help with the construction like they did nearly 30 years ago.