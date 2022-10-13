Racist, controversial sidewalk chalkings prompt campus outrage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Political activism on the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse campus is turning controversial in response to a series of sidewalk chalk messages, including one that referred to racial violence.

A Twitter post from the university's college Democrats group showed photos of four statements written on sidewalks Tuesday.

Some of the chalk messages refer to vaccines, crime, gun violence, gender and sexuality. One of the chalk messages reads, "Kanye Is Right Def-con III”, referring to a tweet from rapper Kanye West last weekend that stated he was going to go, "death con three on jewish people."

The messages were part of an event organized by the UWL College Republicans. The group's Chair Megan Pauley announced Thursday she is resigning effective immediately over the messages.

In a Twitter post, Pauley said in part, "I was disgusted and appalled to see the actions some of our members took and then posted to the organization's social media."

Pull Quote "The Republican Party is a big tent, open to all who believe in liberty and freedom, and I will not stand by while others are ostracized," Pauley said.

UWL College Democrats also reacted to the messages and controversy.

"The chalkings on campus reflect hateful racist messaging that is dangerous and harmful to our community. Unfortunately, the leaders of the Republican Party in Wisconsin encourage this type of rhetoric and now are bringing this fear to our campus. UWL Democrats feel offensive speech should not be tolerated, and we are very concerned with the recent events at UW La Crosse," the UWL College Democrats President Grace Florence said.

