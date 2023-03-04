Rain chances to start our first full week of March

As we have begun March, our temperatures have been really nice, reaching the mid 40s. Heading towards our first full week of March, we will continue those type of temperatures, but we will have plenty of rain chances and a hint as to what temperatures will look like by the middle of the month.
Most of our Sunday we will be quiet with cloudy skies, but by the evening hours, we will start to see some precipitation in the form of rain and snow.
Temperatures throughout afternoon and late evening are going to maintain above freezing temperatures, so even if it does look like it will be more of a mix or all snow, it will be more in the form of rain.
By Monday afternoon, we will see the last of rain chances, leaving the rest of the day just cloudy.
Apart from maybe seeing a few flurries/light snow Sunday evening and Monday morning, we will mostly have rain. Thus, we are in for a pretty good amount, seeing upwards of a half on an inch possible.
After Monday, our next outlook is going to be some drop in temperatures. Towards the end of the week is going to be just a little below average, but outlooks point towards this drop in temperatures being only the start.
As temps move below average, we are on the slow approach to spring, which does mean more and more daylight. Largely, this is due to switching clocks an hour ahead, but being able to have more daylight with colder temps and more precipitation chances will feel nice.