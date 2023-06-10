Rain still possible into the evening hours for the Coulee Region. Sunshine and breezy weather to follow

Our weekend has started off warm and dry, but we aren't out of any rain chances just yet. For our evening, we look to get that rain that we have been needing. After rain, we will be in for a few nice sunny days before chances of storms return.
For the late evening of Saturday, we will have isolated to scattered showers, lasting into the early morning hours of Sunday. These showers will be light to moderate in intensity so heavy rainfall is not expected.
Due to storms being less intense, totals aren't not too significant with the higher amounts only reaching near a 1/4" and on the lower end, near a trace.
Sunday will see comfortable humidity as the cold front from Saturday drops dewpoints. Thus, our end of the week will be nice and sunny. Perfect to open those windows or take a nice walk outside.
Ahead of Sunday though, we will see our next increase in temps along with plenty of rain chances. So, if you missed out on the rain you were wanting this weekend, you have more opportunities in the near future.