REACH Center collecting donations for unsheltered individuals in Houska Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The REACH Services and Resource Center is collecting donations for people living in Houska Park.
The donation drive began again Monday at the REACH Center on 212 11th Street South in La Crosse.
The center is a walk-in resource center offering a number of services, such as healthcare and violence prevention.
They're asking for tents, tarps, bug spray, water, paper plates, plastic utensils, new socks/underwear, towels, flip-flops, first aid kits, baby wipes, and powdered drink packets.
"Most of the people that are living in Houska Park are in a transitional period. So, we are attempting to help them transition not only from the park but from season to season. So, these items are crucial to their well being while they are in the campground to give them support to get on their feet and to transition into stable housing," said REACH Services and Resource Center Director Loretta LaPoint.
They ask you to bring donations only to the REACH Center, not to Houska Park itself.
You can stop by REACH Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday or on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Volunteers are also needed to help prepare and serve food.