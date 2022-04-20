REACH Center launches new website

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The REACH Center coalition and several non-profit organizations roll out a new website for the walk-in resource center.
The site is www.reachcenterlacrosse.org.
The center has partnered with groups such aas Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, New Horizons, Salvation Army, and YWCA La Crosse to provide the services and the new website.
Those visiting the site can find out more about the services offered at the center, such as housing assistance for people facing homelessness, eviction, or foreclosure; mental and physical healthcare, access to a food pantry, and help with communication assistance such as obtaining phone or internet services.
The site also has a section for people wishing to volunteer or donate to the center.
“The site is designed to be easy to use and comprehensive, just like the REACH Center itself,” said Loretta LaPoint, REACH Resource Center Director. “Besides listing programs and services, users can learn more about homelessness, sign up to volunteer, see upcoming events, and ask questions.”
LaPoint also said that while the website allows people to request appointments, the center is available on a walk-in basis.
The REACH Center, located at 212 11th Street South in La Crosse, is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.