Recently located WWII submarine linked to La Crosse man

HOKKAIDO, Japan (WXOW) - A World War II submarine that was lost at sea in November 1944 was discovered off the coast of Japan last month.
The Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) confirmed the wreck as the USS Albacore (SS-218) on February 16.
It was lost at sea on November 7, 1944.
There's a La Crosse connection to the submarine.
One of the men onboard the Albacore was Lt. Francis A. Riley of La Crosse.
According to information from U.S. Naval Academy Memorial Hall, Riley was a 1935 graduate of Aquinas High School.
He then went on to the University of Wisconsin. From there, he was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated on December 19, 1941, just days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Riley served elsewhere in the Navy before joining the crew of the Albacore in 1943.
The submarine was commissioned in June 1942. The NHHC said that before it was lost in 1944, she had ten confirmed enemy vessel sinkings and three unconfirmed. Six of the ten sinkings were enemy combatant ships which makes the Albacore one of the most successful submarines in the war. One of the sinkings was a Japanese aircraft carrier.
Japanese war records said that a submarine believed to be the Albacore struck a mine off the coast of Hokkaido on November 7, 1944. It was assumed to have been lost in December 1944 and stricken from the Navy list in March 1945.
The NHHC said that a researcher, Dr. Tamaki Ura, from the University of Tokyo, using the Japanese war records, helped find the final resting place of the Albacore. Using remote underwater vehicles to get video of the wreck ultimately led to the identification of the Albacore.
“As the final resting place for Sailors who gave their life in defense of our nation, we sincerely thank and congratulate Dr. Ura and his team for their efforts in locating the wreck of Albacore,” said NHHC Director Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy rear admiral (retired) in a statement. “It is through their hard work and continued collaboration that we could confirm Albacore’s identity after being lost at sea for over 70 years.”
The site is now protected under U.S. law as a war grave.