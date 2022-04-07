Reconstruction of Mankato Ave. in Winona starts Monday

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- On May 11, construction will start on the seven month process of reconstructing Hwy. 43 (Mankato Avenue) in Winona.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the City of Winona worked together to plan nearly a mile of construction from Sugar Loaf View to Belleview St.
The strip of highway is considered one of the busiest in Winona with vehicles coming into the city or through to cross the Mississippi River. The Hwy. 61/Hwy. 43 intersection sees 35,000 vehicles in a day according to MnDOT data.
In addition to updating the roads, four roundabouts will replace the stoplights at the Hwy. 61, Riverbend Rd., Frontenac Dr. and Sarnia St..
In 2020, MnDOT received $3.5 million in safety funding to build a roundabout at the Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 43 intersection.
According to the MnDOT website, Winona has the second-highest crash rate in southeast Minnesota with 120 crashes at the Hwy 61 and Hwy 43 intersection.
MnDOT reported that roundabouts decrease the number of deaths caused by crashes by 86%.
The addition, the roundabouts are anticipated to improve pedestrian safety.
The construction is planned for completion in November with additional minor construction happening in 2023.
For more information and to stay updated visit mankatoavereconstruction.com