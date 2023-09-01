 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest
and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to
around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor
Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels
continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative
humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on
camping or do any outdoor burning.

Record breaking heat for Labor Day Weekend as heat and humidity increases

Friday night's temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and a bit of humidity. 

Saturday warms things up to the mid to upper 90s as breezy winds and humidity continues to be present. 

Taking a look at Saturday's humidity, real feels will be a few degrees above the temperature especially in the afternoon and evening, topping out to just over 100°.

Heat indices are likely to be higher on Sunday and Monday when highs potentially reach 100° and break record highs that are decades old. 

Even into next week, humidity will still be around, especially on Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, a front will move through that will be the end to the heat wave. 

