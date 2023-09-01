Record breaking heat for Labor Day Weekend as heat and humidity increases

Friday night's temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and a bit of humidity.
Saturday warms things up to the mid to upper 90s as breezy winds and humidity continues to be present.
Taking a look at Saturday's humidity, real feels will be a few degrees above the temperature especially in the afternoon and evening, topping out to just over 100°.
Heat indices are likely to be higher on Sunday and Monday when highs potentially reach 100° and break record highs that are decades old.
Even into next week, humidity will still be around, especially on Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, a front will move through that will be the end to the heat wave.