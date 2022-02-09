Recycled Percussion performance at Viterbo Fine Arts Center postponed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The upcoming performance of Recycled Percussion at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center is postponed due to an illness among one of the performers.
They were scheduled to perform on Thursday, February 10 in the Fine Arts Center.
According to the university, one of the members tested positive for COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of the staff, volunteers, crew, and patrons, the decision was made to postpone the performance.
The new date for Recycled Percussion's visit to Viterbo is Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.
All season tickets, FLEX packages, and single tickets already sold will be valid for the rescheduled date. There will be no refunds issued at this time.
Anyone with questions can contact the Viterbo box office at boxoffice@viterbo.edu.