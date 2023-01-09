Red Cross offers Super Bowl ticket contest to blood donors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the entire month of January, blood donors are entered into a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVII.
The giveaway was created by the Red Cross and in partnership with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
When you donate blood through the Red Cross, you're entered into a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl in Arizona. Only one entry can be earned in the contest.
Kyle Kriegl, the Executive Director of Red Cross Southwest Wisconsin, says this time of year blood donations can go even further in helping people.
"I can say that the Friday just before Christmas in the State of Wisconsin, we actually had, because of the weather, we lost out on 900 blood donations that day alone," said Kriegl.
Despite weather, illness, and previous shortages, Kriegl says the blood supply is doing okay coming out of the holidays.
To find places to donate and to be entered into the Super Bowl giveaway, visit RedCrossBlood.org.