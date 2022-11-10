Red Kettles return this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army kicks off its iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign this weekend with events on Friday and Saturday.
Associated with the holidays, the Red Kettle Campaign raises one-third of the Salvation Army's budget for the upcoming year.
This year, the non-profit organization sets out to raise $278,000 to fund next year's budget, designed to lend a helping hand to members of the community.
"Our emergency shelter, any program or service that we offer is supported by the campaign, so it's crucial that we do well," said Isaiah Thomas, the Director of Development with Salvation Army.
On Friday at 10 a.m., organizers begin ringing the bells at the Festival Foods at 2500 State Road in La Crosse. A full list of kettle locations can be found here. If interested in becoming a bell ringer, visit RegisterToRing.com.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Salvation Army hosts the first-ever Rock the Red Kettle benefit concert at the South Ballroom in the La Crosse Center. Musical acts include Glass Stiletto, TUGG, and Dan Sebranek & Mary.
"[We] have a hefty goal of $278,000, which is more than last year, but we saw the overwhelming support from the community and continuing to let them know that the money is going towards good use," said Thomas.