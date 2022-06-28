Registration open for 2022 'Storm the Farm'

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- It's time to start training because registration is open for a fun run and a good cause. 'Storm the Farm' is happening Jul. 23 at Briggs Outdoors.
Organizers are asking people of all skill levels to participate in trail races ranging from a 5K, 10K, 21L and 43K. Wood-fired pizza and hamburgers will be available for pre-order. Drinks, live music and games will also be going on throughout the day.
All donations and a portion of the profit goes to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center youth programs.