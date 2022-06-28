Registration open for 2022 'Storm the Farm'

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN ADAMS CLARK JUNEAU IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS, DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.