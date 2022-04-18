Registration open for the 29th annual Mississippi River Clean Up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - River Clean Up is looking for volunteers for its May 7th clean up of the the Mississippi River and other local waterways.
"We pretty much clean up from Trempealeau down to Genoa be we will also go inland places up the Black River, the La Crosse River, different streams and rivers that come into the Mississippi," said Russell Wilson, one of the Committee Members of the River Clean Up.
There will people coordinating clean up efforts four different locations around the area: At the 7th Street Boat Landing and Clinton Street Landing in La Crosse, the Fred Funk Boat Landing in Brice Prairie, and the West Landing at Goose Island.
You can register to help out here.
Since 1993 volunteers have pulled over 365 tons of trash and debris from local waterways.