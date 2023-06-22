 Skip to main content
Remains of World War II soldier from Jackson County identified, returning for burial in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WXOW) - The remains of a soldier from Jackson County who was killed in World War II are coming back to Wisconsin for burial. 

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said that they've identified the remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Clinton P. Koloski, 21, of City Point. 

City Point is a small community in the northeast corner of Jackson County. 

The DPAA said that on January 14, 1945, Koloski was part of a unit on patrol near Obermuhlthal, France. He was killed when the unit encountered German soldiers. 

At the time, his body wasn't able to be recovered. 

In 1947, remains were recovered that were believed to be Koloski, but could not be positively identified. The remains were buried in France at the Rhone American Cemetery. 

In 2006-7, Koloski's identification tags were found in a forest near Obermuhlthal. A search for remains happened in 2009 and 2016, but none were found. 

Based on the information, the DPAA disinterred the remains from the cemetery and returned them to Nebraska for analysis. Using DNA and dental analysis, scientists were able to determine that the remains belonged to Koloski in Spetember 2022. 

Koloski will be buried in Beloit on June 30. 