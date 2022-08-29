Remembering the New Villa Restaurant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the 1920's, it was the Sunshine Poultry Farm.
According to the La Crosse Public Library archives, by 1937, it had changed hands. The new owners converted the home on the property into a restaurant.
Eventually, it became the New Villa, located at 2132 Ward Avenue.
The restaurant had a slogan, Food and Cocktails to Crow About, a nod to the old poultry farm.
The restaurant had a number of popular items, good service and drinks.
But it may have become best known for its Friday night fish and Hershey Almond Pie.
Steve Moilien was a chef at the restaurant. He said no matter how busy, they handled the orders and everyone who worked there was family.
Moilien says he remembers one night in particular. A Friday night where he and the staff satisfied 1,100 orders for fish.
In 1961, Ken Proksch became the owner. And he was part of the reason for a recent celebration.
Former New Villa employee Phyllis Munyon organized a recent reunion.
Munyon was one of many who worked at the restaurant 20 years. She said some worked longer - 30 or 40 years. "No one wanted to leave," Munyon told us.
The employees we spoke with talked about why the New Villa was so successful. There was no secret. They told us the owners worked hard and were always there, they treated employees like family and everyone enjoyed the company of fellow employees.
One of the guests at the recent reunion was former owner Ken Proksch who entered to applause.
Ken's son Matt made sure Ken made it. Matt said, "My dad constantly worked and so did my mom. She was in the kitchen all the time. My dad bartended, of course, and they didn't use magnetic locking on pours, they free poured. . . he made sure that you got enough alcohol."
When we asked Matt why the restaurant was so popular, he told us it was the employees-saying they knew how to treat people.
The employees, of course, said management set the tone. One reason they were so happy to see Ken at the reunion.
Matt, who worked at the restaurant from 1987 until 1991, explained the reason for its eventual sale. "It evolved, it eventually got burned out and was sold. . ."
Still, 22 years after its sale, employees gathered to remember the past and the business that helped make them feel like family.
Chef Steve Moilien spent 24 years at the New Villa. He worked until the last day. He explained the closing with a story. "I was in a bar with my buddies having a beer and they said, 'Don't you have a home?' And I said,' Well, New Villa just closed. I don't anymore."