Renovations provide enhanced experience at Leithold's Music

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Leithold's Music is a La Crosse tradition.
For more than 130 years, it's been part of the downtown community and a destination for music lessons, instruments and performance.
That won't change.
But if you've driven by recently you've probably noticed the building has.
With the help of the City, Leithold's has renovated its facade, enhancing the look inside and out.
Abbie Leithold Gerzema says it's the first stage of work on the front and back of the building.
Dave Marck is a friend of Abbie's. Marck was raised in La Crosse but makes his living playing piano in New York City.
He stopped by Leithold's to play before performing a recent concert in La Crosse.
After spending some time in the enhance recital space, he said, "what they've done with the help of the City and everybody else, it's another addition to beautiful downtown La Crosse."